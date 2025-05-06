79-year-old man in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing Ann Arbor street

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 79-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Ann Arbor late Monday night.

Ann Arbor police say they responded to the crash just before midnight on N. Fourth Avenue and E. Huron Street.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts before driving the man to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say that the man, who was from Ann Arbor, was crossing the street when the signal changed. He was struck by the driver of a White SUV, who fled the scene after the crash.

The driver of that SUV, a 22-year-old woman, later turned herself in to police. Authorities say that alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, with the driver being lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail.