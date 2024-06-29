8-year-old injured in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting is released from hospital

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in the mass shooting at a splash pad was released from the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy is resting comfortably at home. His mother, a 39-year-old Rochester Hills resident, was seriously injured and still in the hospital. a 30-year-old woman is also still hospitalized.

In all, nine people were injured in the random shooting at the Brooklands laza Splash Pad on June 15.

Six of the nine were released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.



4-year-old boy

42-year-old man

31-year-old man

78-year-old man

39-year-old woman

37-year-old woman

The suspect in the shooting, a 42-year-old from Shelby Township, killed himself after the shooting as police surrounded his home.