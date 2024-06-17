'There are things to do': Prosecutor discusses Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a mass shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says instead of waiting for the next tragedy, she’s focused on efforts to prevent gun violence.

Just last week, McDonald and 20 community stakeholders outlined a new vision to save lives.

Hear more about the plan in the video below:

Oakland County prosecutor outlines plan to help prevent gun violence

The Commission to Address Gun Violence, which launched in 2022, laid out a plan to connect shooting survivors with mentors. The plan also calls for educational sessions at schools and businesses.

Just four days after making that announcement, a gunman opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 victims still in critical, at least a dozen weapons recovered after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

2 victims still in critical, at least a dozen weapons recovered after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

I sat down with McDonald Monday morning. We talked about the impacts of this shooting and the school shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University.

“I don’t think I can even describe how I felt when I got that call Saturday. In fact, I know I can’t,” McDonald said. “But I refuse to sit here and wait for another incident to occur, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure people know more and take action and get tools to prevent this kind of thing from happening.”

RELATED VIDEO: What we've learned about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter and his motives

What we've learned about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter and his motives

She said the investigation needs to look into how the incident happened and the circumstances surrounding the suspect going into a mental health crisis.

“And the answer is: there are things to do. And that is exactly what the foundation launched last week,” McDonald said. “Yes, we have to address mental health, but we’ve got to get more specific here.”

Rochester Hills Mayor Brian Barnett talks about splash pad shooting in the video below:

Rochester Hills Mayor Brian Barnett speaks on splash pad shootings

McDonald pointed to a website with the plan and resources on what everyone can do to help prevent these tragedies. More information can be found on allofus.org.

McDonald said her office is available to provide counseling and assistance to anyone who is grieving and impacted by the shooting.

