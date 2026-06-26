83-year-old drives 1937 Pontiac from Seattle to Pontiac for centennial celebration

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of car enthusiasts are in Pontiac this weekend for the 54th annual Pontiac-Oakland Club International — a convention the state has only hosted twice in its history.

The timing is no coincidence, as this year marks 100 years since the Pontiac brand was introduced.

Watch the full story from Pontiac reporter Jolie Sherman in the video below

Man drives 1937 Pontiac from Seattle to Pontiac for centennial celebration

Among those making the trip is 83-year-old Gary Cummings, who drove his 1937 Pontiac 2,446 miles from his home in Seattle, Washington to Pontiac, Michigan for the centennial celebration.

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"They would honk at me, and I would [pushes horn] honk at them," Cummings said.

"Like the Pontiac factory, it wasn’t one employee who built the car, and it hasn't been one person to keep the car running. It’s with friends, and I’m giving back to my friends by driving out here," Cummings said.

The car holds a lifetime of memories. Cummings' girlfriend — who would later become his wife — found it at a yard sale.

"I actually purchased it for $175… He wanted $300 for it, which is still a great price. But I told him, I can't afford it. Remember, this is 1961 dollars," Cummings said.

The very next day, he drove that Pontiac to his high school graduation. The car went on to become a fixture in his family's life.

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"I used it as our only car when got married, our honeymoon, and for two children brought them home in the car. So it is truly a family car," Cummings said.

Cummings made the six-day cross-country journey with a good friend. The trip wasn't without its challenges — the two dealt with a dead battery along the way — but a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

"There's lots of people out there to help you when you need it," Cummings said.

Cummings made it to Pontiac just in time for this weekend's festivities, which include a parade in downtown Pontiac Friday night and a car show at the Oakland Expo on Saturday.

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The Pontiac Transportation Museum organized the event. Terry Connolly, the museum's board chair, encouraged people to visit.

"This city has a wonderful legacy in car culture, and come and visit the Pontiac Transportation Museum as well. You can see it all on the floor in air conditioned comfort," Connolly said.

Connolly also spoke to the enduring appeal of the Pontiac brand.

"As you may have found out talking to people, Pontiac has probably the largest following of any retired brand of automobile," Connolly said.

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For Cummings, the car is a time capsule in more ways than one — carrying both his personal stories and a piece of living history.

"When I get into the car, and I'm able to feel the transmission when I shift, and look out the window, and see the emblem, the Pontiac Indian head, I feel like I'm in a time machine, traveling back in time," Cummings said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.