9-year-old girl hospitalized after vehicle plows through bedroom in Center Line

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 9-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after a vehicle crashed through her bedroom wall while she was sleeping early Monday morning in Center Line.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard. A speeding SUV crashed through the house and into Laila Breitshtrus's bedroom, missing her 22-month-old sibling's room by just a couple of feet.

"Me and my fiancé heard a big bang, and we both jumped up and were like, 'oh my God, the kids,'" said Rachael Wright, Laila's mother.

The impact was so violent that it sent Laila flying out of her bed, through a window and into the yard outside. Wright's fiancé rushed outside searching for Laila, who was found under debris from the crash, while Wright frantically called 911.

Extended interview: Mother recounts moments after vehicle plowed through their home

"I was so scared to go outside and see her," Wright said.

Laila is currently hospitalized with multiple injuries, which her family says include a laceration to her liver, three or four cracks in her spine, a fractured nose and various cuts and bruises.

Neighbors who heard the crash described it as sounding like an explosion.

"The sound of just the car hitting the house alone just shook the neighborhood. I am surprised that anyone slept through that," said neighbor Judith Bryan.

Judith called Laila's survival a miracle.

"I totally believe she had an angel with her," Judith said.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short distance away while walking along 10 Mile Road. The driver is facing multiple charges and is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail.

"There's multiple charges, but we are still in the investigative stage," said Paul Myszynski, Director of Center Line Public Safety.

Police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Wright and her family remain at Laila's bedside, grateful their daughter survived the horrific crash.

"We're just hopeful as of right now," Wright said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with recovery costs. To learn more or donate, click here.

