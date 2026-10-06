FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A 9-year-old girl was hit by a high-powered e-moto while getting off her school bus in Farmington Hills, raising questions about what police can enforce as e-bikes, e-motos and similar electric vehicles continue to evolve.

Farmington Hills police say the investigation is still ongoing, and current state law can make it difficult to determine how some of these vehicles should be classified.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

9-year-old girl struck by e-moto while getting off school bus in Farmington Hills

Police say the incident occurred Sept. 30 around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Orchard Lake and Hull. Madison Ichtertz was the first to step off her bus when the crash occurred. Her mother, Rachel Potter, was watching, waiting to pick her up.

"I'm watching her, she's coming towards me, and out of nowhere an adult e-bike rider just smashes right into her," Potter said. “It was extremely scary and just shocking.”

WXYZ Madison Ichtertz and her family

Madison was getting off her school bus on the sidewalk when a motorized bike hit her head-on. The school bus was flashing its yellow lights, meaning per Michigan law, any vehicle or bike should proceed with caution, no matter where on the road or sidewalk the driver is.

"Slow down. You could at least wait for the kids to get out and maybe that situation wouldn't ever had happened," Ichtertz said.

Miraculously, Madison sustained only minor scrapes and bruises. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin issued the following statement:

“Our Transportation Department reviewed the incident and has been in close communication with the student’s family and local law enforcement. The school bus was stopped and operating with its required safety signals activated at the time of the incident.

While the bus and driver followed the appropriate safety procedures, as an added precaution, the FPS Transportation Department is adjusting the student’s bus stop location to an area with less traffic.

The safety of students is always the top priority for our district, and our drivers take their responsibility for safely transporting students very seriously. This incident is also an important reminder that everyone traveling our roads must use caution around school buses and obey the safety signals designed to protect students as they enter and exit a bus.”

However, for Potter and other parents, the incident is calling into question the safety and regulations surrounding e-bikes and e-motos.

Michigan State Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-80th District) introduced legislation in July to update licensing, age requirements and safety requirements when it comes to these ever-evolving motorized modes of transportation, House Bill 6166.

"Our current laws are extremely outdated," Skaggs said. "There really is a lot of gray area."

Some local municipalities have implemented ordinances of their own to help regulate electric modes of transport. The bill is hoping to work in conjunction with local laws.

WXYZ School bus

"This is about making sure that Michigan law as other states are doing is keeping up with these new technologies, cause they are catching on," Skaggs said. "It's probably a good time to at least put some of the micro mobility and e-bike rules of the road into written policy."

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott says while the city doesn't have specific ordinances in place, it doesn't mean it's out of the question.

"I think our council and our city are always looking if there are gaps that have to be closed with the creation of an ordinance, we're open to doing that like other cities, but so far we have been able to manage most of our cases within the confines of state laws," Chief Piggott said.

When asked if it would make it easier to handle these modes of transport if there were more strict and clear laws at the state level, Chief Piggott said the following,

“I think it would be helpful to have clear definition of what things are, and I also think that helps the public.”

The Farmington Hills Police Department has been actively investigating the incident and is looking into potential charges, which could include careless driving resulting in a crash.

"Implement some rules, definitely some laws and regulations for these things," Potter said. "We walked away from that, and it could've been way worse," Potter said.

Rep. Skaggs is hoping the legislation picks up steam during the lame duck session, which follows the upcoming general election.

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