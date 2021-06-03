9-year-old Leeah “I want a mom and a dad. I want a sister.”

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Her smile can light up a room, according to someone close to 9-year-old Leeah – who is currently in foster care in Michigan awaiting adoption.

“Hi, my name is Leeah. I am nine, in third grade. Pink is my favorite, favorite color,” said Leeah enthusiastically in her video by the Michgian-based non-profit Grant Me Hope.

“I love school. I love my teacher. My favorite class is gym and computers,” she said.

Leeah loves animals – especially dogs. German Shepherds are her favorite.

“And she loves babies, and she's very nurturing,” said her worker.

“I like to play at the park, and I love to go swimming. I love to pay at the water park. I love to run, play with friends. I love to play tag,” Leeah said.

Leeah has been waiting to be adopted since July of 2019.

“I want a mom and a dad. I want a sister,” said Leeah.

“She would, I know, love to live on a farm. She definitely has said in the past that she wants siblings. I would just say, overall, she's sweet and bubbly and friendly, and she's helpful. If you ask her to do something, she does it,” said her worker.

“I'm helpful. I'm a big kid,” Leeah said.

Her worker added, “She's just a fun kid to hang out with. I wish for Leeah to have a family that will just love her and accept her for who she is, and really celebrate the things that she likes to do. Just a home where she can just be there forever.”

If you’d like to adopt Leeah, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

