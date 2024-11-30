911 audio, bodycam video released in shootout that led to Detroit sergeant's death

**Frontline Strong Together has a number of resources available for first responders in need including a 24/7 crisis line manned by current and former first responders.

The number for that hotline is 1-833-34-STRONG. You can access more information about the organization on their website.**

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’re learning more about the moments before and during an October shootout between Detroit police officers and one of their own that ended with the death of a sergeant who first opened fire.

Detroit police have released the body camera footage and audio of the 911 call placed by the sergeant, who was a member of the department’s Special Response Team. In the call, he told the operator he’s calling in his own suicide and wanted his fellow officers on the SRT to shoot him.

Previous coverage: Suspect in shooting of 2 Detroit cops was an active DPD officer, police say

Off-duty Detroit police officer shoots 2 other officers before he was fatally shot

It’s a gut-wrenching 911 call that's now being made public by DPD to explain in full detail.

“Through this briefing, you will able to review what happened with context provided by our investigators about what occurred,” DPD Interim Chief Todd Bettison said in a recorded statement.

The information in the briefing matches what then-Chief James White told reporters on scene that day on Oct. 14. However, the 911 call also shows what 7 Investigator Ross Jones reported: that the sergeant demanded his own elite special response team be the ones to respond.

Watch 7 Investigator Ross Jones' report below:

DPD sgt. wanted fellow officers, negotiator to respond to scene before he opened fire

“What kind of weapon do you have sir?" the operator asked.



"I have all that I need. Send Special Response Team,” the sergeant responded.



“I already have help requested over there to you," the operator said moments later.



"Listen to me, do not send officers in here. You better keep them backed off," the sergeant said on the call. "Do not send regular officers. If you send regular officers, they’re going to rush in and they’re going to get hurt.”

Ultimately, officers did respond. Video show the first ones on scene entering the abandoned building but finding nothing. They then get a call that the suspect is a Special Response Team sergeant and they pull back.

Moments later, they were forced to take cover behind a squad car with the sergeant in crisis moving toward them, firing his rifle into the air. Officers kept him in their sights

"Are you comfortable with your shot," one officer is heard asking another on the bodycam video. "Don't take it. He's not shooting at us. But be ready if you need to.”

We showed the video to Scott Taylor, a former Warren police officer with nearly 30 years on the job.

“They handled it fantastic in my opinion," Taylor said. "They withheld deadly force as long as they could."

Taylor now works with the Michigan-based organization Frontline Strong Together, an organization promoting mental health support for first responders.

“As the average Joe, you see a traumatic event, you may have seven to eight years to process it," Taylor said. "As a first responder, you may have seven to eight hours to process it — then you have to come back 10 hours later.”

For officers on scene this day, the situation was as traumatic as they come.

“You're good brother. Relax, we got you,” one officer is heard yelling to the sergeant.

Seconds after shouting to the sergeant, that officer was hit. It’s this moment when he returns fire, killing the sergeant.

“You can hear it in is voice and what he said... he didn't want to do it," Taylor said of that officer.

“He's asking to be shot — he's shooting in the air. He's inviting them to engage,” Taylor said of the sergeant. "You could tell he (the sergeant) didn't want to hurt anybody. He just knew the only way he was going to get the end result he wanted was to do what he had to do."

With the public now able to know exactly what happened, Taylor hopes his fellow first responders know they’re not alone and that help is just a phone call away.

“My hat's off to the Detroit officers on the scene. They handled it very well," Taylor said. "But it's a shame it got to this because man, help is available. Just reach out — reach out.”

**Anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or needs someone to talk to during a crisis, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 27/7 at 988.**