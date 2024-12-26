'A better life': Sibling dogs adopted after being rescued from horrible conditions

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — After introducing you to two dogs rescued from horrible conditions in Bloomfield Township, we’re proud to report they’ll soon be moving to a loving home.

Two weeks ago, their owner was convicted of abandonment and a local rescue was hoping to place them in a safe home.

On Thursday, I went back to the shelter that got them to safety and found out how our story made a difference.

Watch our previous report about the dogs in the video player below:

'They were suffering.' 2 dogs rescued after being abandoned now up for adoption

“These dogs come to us abandoned, left to survive on their own,” Nick Soley with the Bloomfield Township Police Department said.

Brother and sister pit bull-mix dogs Lucky and Lulu soak up a room with their warmth but sadly, many of their days had been spent in the bitter cold chained up outside a rental home.

Recently, a landlord called to report their owner left them behind after he was evicted off Fremont Street near Franklin Road.

We met them at the Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter earlier this month and shared their story.

“You do the story, word spread and we had a family from the local area (visit). They saw the story and immediately felt a connection,” Soley said.

Now being fed properly and housed indoors, the 3-year-old dogs are much more relaxed and able to stay comfortable before their new owners who adopted them together pick them up in a couple weeks.

“We’re happy they’re adopted as a pair together, on their way to a better life,” Soley said.

I also reached back out to an animal rescue in Detroit on Thursday. They told me how cases like this and worse ones remain across metro Detroit and often, the dogs don’t survive. This Christmas, they’re pushing harder to get the word out.

“We’re getting a lot of calls for owner surrenders. We’ve been taking in as many as we can,” Chantal Rzewnicki with The Karens Rescue said.

But when they can help, they work hard to get the animals into good homes.

“We work with partners that have facilities in foster-based homes. We get them into facilities where they can get adopted.” Rzewnicki said.

Back in Bloomfield Township, PAW Animal Rescue is assisting getting help placing these lovable pets in a safe home. Their number 248-444-7195.

“This family saw their had a dog named Lucky once, and this was a calling. This was meant to be,” Soley said.

Spending time with those sweet dogs, they are just so resilient, and we can’t say thank you enough to the family who is adopting them together.

