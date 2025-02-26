A complete list of who you can watch & listen to on Tigers broadcasts this seasona

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fanduel Sports Network Detroit's first Tigers broadcast of the 2025 season is set for this afternoon, as Detroit takes on the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. EST.
Here's who you can expect to see on Television and listen to, both on English and Spanish radio. Notably, there will be a Spanish radio broadcast for every Tigers home game this season.
Television
- Play-by-play: Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson when Benetti is busy with his FOX responsibilities for MLB and college basketball games
- Primary analysts: Andy Dirks, Dan Petry
- Contributing analysts (appearing less frequently): Kirk Gibson, Todd Jones, Carlos Pena
- Sideline reporters: Daniella Bruce and another reporter to be hired in the near future
English Radio
- Play-by-play: Dan Dickerson, Greg Gania
- Primary Analysts: Bobby Scales, Dan Petry
- Contributing analyst (appearing less frequently): Andy Dirks
Spanish Radio
- Play-by-play: Carlos Guillen
- Analyst: Barbaro Garbey
Here is a linkto the Tigers' broadcast schedule throughout spring training. The Tigers start the regular season against Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, March 27, with the first home series being against the Chicago White Sox (April 4-6); Here is a link to the Tigers complete regular season schedule for 2025.