A complete list of who you can watch & listen to on Tigers broadcasts this seasona

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fanduel Sports Network Detroit's first Tigers broadcast of the 2025 season is set for this afternoon, as Detroit takes on the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Here's who you can expect to see on Television and listen to, both on English and Spanish radio. Notably, there will be a Spanish radio broadcast for every Tigers home game this season.

Television



Play-by-play: Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson when Benetti is busy with his FOX responsibilities for MLB and college basketball games

Primary analysts: Andy Dirks, Dan Petry

Contributing analysts (appearing less frequently): Kirk Gibson, Todd Jones, Carlos Pena

Sideline reporters: Daniella Bruce and another reporter to be hired in the near future

English Radio



Play-by-play: Dan Dickerson, Greg Gania

Primary Analysts: Bobby Scales, Dan Petry

Contributing analyst (appearing less frequently): Andy Dirks

Spanish Radio



Play-by-play: Carlos Guillen

Analyst: Barbaro Garbey

Here is a linkto the Tigers' broadcast schedule throughout spring training. The Tigers start the regular season against Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, March 27, with the first home series being against the Chicago White Sox (April 4-6); Here is a link to the Tigers complete regular season schedule for 2025.