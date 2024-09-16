'A genuine, good person.' Friend of fallen MSP Officer Daniel Kerstetter shares memories

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marty Mugerdichian went through Michigan State Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School with Officer Daniel Kerstetter in 2023.

He told 7 News Detroit, "I remember him just telling me how excited he was about being in the class and being accepted. He couldn’t wait to get into the class and start."

Mugerdichian said training was rigorous, one of the hardest things either man had ever done, but along the way, Kerstetter was focused on building others up.

"I remember telling my wife, ‘man this guy is, this is a special guy,'" said Mugerdichian.

Kerstetter graduated and was approaching two years as a motor carrier officer, mostly working in the Wayne County region, when his patrol car was hit on I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park on Friday morning.

He was sitting inside the car performing a traffic stop on a semi when his car was hit from behind, he was pinned between the two vehicles and died from his injuries Sunday night.

"All I can say is, if you met him, if you knew him, he was just a genuine good person," said Mugerdichian.

Michigan State Police held a procession Monday morning taking Officer Kerstetter's body from Detroit Medical Center to Verheyden Funderal Home in Detroit.

Police agencies across the state, as well as Governor Gretchen Whitmer, posted their condolences online.

A hero even after death, family has opted to extend Officer Daniel Kerstetter's legacy by donating his organs to several recipients in need.

Officer Daniel Kerstetter leaves behind a wife and three children.

"I remember him saying ... ‘I just want my family to be proud of me.’ I was like, 'not only your family, there are a lot of people I’m sure that are very proud of you, including me,'" said Mugerdichian.