'A landmark forever': Residents reflect on Fork n' Pint after fire guts building

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — An excavator knocked down and moved parts of the ruins of Fork n' Pint Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the building to go up in flames.

Watch Darren Cunningham's report about the fire in the video player below:

Fire devastates popular Fork n' Pint restaurant in Waterford Township

The establishment caught fire around 5:50 a.m., according to Waterford Regional Fire Department.

7 News Detroit spoke to one of the co-owners on the phone. Doug Young said this is all brand new and very emotional. He said he’s been getting calls and text messages from a supportive community.

The sad news of the restaurant's demise brought residents and curious onlookers out all day.



VIDEO: 'It's a shame.' Community reacts after massive fire at popular Waterford restaurant

'It's a shame.' Community reacts after massive fire at popular Waterford restaurant

Mark Parker’s said he’s lived across from the building for 35 years.

“I don’t know how to put it, it’s just been a landmark forever," he told 7 News Detroit. “I’ve been coming here for 60 years, back in the 60s, come out here and eat back when it was Mitch’s and then in the O'Toole's days, I was here quite a bit."

“It was a nice place to walk across the street, come have a beer out in the sunshine. But yeah, it’s sad to see this. Really sad.”

Fire Chief Matthew Nye said "(the cause) has not been determined. My crews are out there right now investigating it. It may take a while."

“They get on their hands and knees and dig through every little piece of scrap in there to see if they can figure it out," Nye explained.

He said a firefighter sustained a minor injury to his hand, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

7 News Detroit held its inaugural Let’s Talk event at the establishment on March 5. My colleagues and I had the opportunity to meet people from community and hear what’s happening in the Waterford area.

We were met by a very hospitable and accommodating wait staff.

Watch coverage of our Let's Talk event in Waterford in the video player below:

7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' is in Waterford and we'd love to see you there!

John Perry, who stopped by the aftermath with his Cane Corso, said his family has celebrated birthdays at the restaurant over the years.

"It’s just heartbreaking for the owners, and the workers and the people that are employed there,” he said.

“There’s quite a few people that work up there from this neighborhood, and it’s definitely going to affect them all," Perry said.

Watch video of the fire shared by a viewer below:

VIEWER VIDEO: Gail Barnes captures video of fire at Fork N Pint in Waterford Township

The business posted a message on its Facebook page thanking the community.

It stated, in part: “Right now, our focus is on supporting our employees and those directly affected by this loss. Our team is the heart of fork n' pint, and their well-being is our top priority as we begin to process and recover from this tragedy.”

Waterford resident Patti Barreault said, “They’re the friendliest people."

“I don’t know what happened, but I sure hope they rebuild it."

Young said he’s dealing with the insurance company and the adjustor at this time as he tries to get through the early phase before considering what’s next.

