'A long way to go.' Oakland Co. prosecutor & other agencies working to stop sex traffickers

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Across metro Detroit, there's a crusade to rescue those in harm's way who were forced into the life of a sex worker.

In Oakland County, more than two dozen cases are part of a crackdown that also includes more education for law enforcement agencies.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said they face challenges but are making progress in fighting human trafficking.

“When I met my trafficker, I fell in love with him. Charming. Made me feel safe. I told him about my problems and rapes. He knew how vulnerable I really was," Ruth Rondon, a survivor, told me.

For Rondon, memories of being a teenager and her early 20s are still painful. She said her trafficker took advantage of their relationship, making it difficult to leave.

“I was lured in. Lovestruck and desperate," she said.

Her story is a stark reminder of a massive danger to our community. In Oakland County, McDonald is leading the effort to save lives.

A new unit has brought 27 cases against traffickers since November. Some operated out of massage parlors or motels in the Southfield area.

“There’s a lot of awareness about trafficking. We still have a long way to go to educate the public," McDonald said.

She said holding a recent training for 300 law enforcement officers helped raise awareness about women who are often forced into sex work while battling addiction or coming to the U.S. for a better life. She said along with police, it takes an entire community to watch out for those who are in danger.

“Sex trafficking and labor trafficking. They are not here legally. They’re afraid to report anything," she said.

“What is the first step for someone who wants to escape?” I asked Jamie Ayers, the director of victim services at Common Ground.

“It’s really important for victims to see a non-law enforcement individual when they are pulled from their circumstances," Ayers said.

Ayers also reminds parents to watch out for kids who are suddenly receiving gifts from people they don't know.

Common Ground is working to combat this type of predatory crime by offering food, shelter and clothing to victims.

“We can provide transportation, if they want to go home to their home city, then we can get bus or train tickets. Often their phones are taken. We can also provide a phone," Ayers said.

“People really do care and want to help people who are vulnerable. These are not criminals. They’re vulnerable and need resources," McDonald added.

For Rondon, a loving family was the key part of a turnaround that brought a new life. She fears many in danger may give up hope, but says they should not.

“Learn how to give yourself time and be patient with yourself, because you are worth it," she said.

In some cases, those who are convicted are sentenced to 20 years behind bars or more. Prosecutors are also going after the Johns paying for sex acts.

