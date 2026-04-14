A look inside DTE's operations center as they prepare for storms and outages

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At DTE's operations center, I got a look behind the scenes at their plans to handle power outages when customers are hit with storms.

Technology has transformed the way DTE services customers. Jerry Tullio, director of regional customer operations, gave us an exclusive look inside to show us the breakdown by geographic area to send crews immediately.

Watch Glenda Lewis' video report below:

DTE Energy is planning for damage at their operations center

“(Big wall) shows the smart devices on the grid that we're able to see that help us control the flow of electricity, so that we can continue to mitigate power outages the best that we can,” Tullio said. “We’re continuously investing in smart devices on our grid… last year, we save 29,000 customer outages through these devices.”

Tullio says it’s a team effort at the operations center to prepare for storms and damage.

“We have a team of meteorologist that are tracking the weather as it comes across the state and broader service territory. From there, we will stage crews where we think the weather is going to hit with also a broad approach looking at customer safety, the public safety for us to be ready to restore power as quick as we can,” Tullio said.

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Tullio says this season so far has been active.

“A lot of wind. The wind affects the trees. The trees will take the power likes down and effects our power equipment in different ways,” he said.

Tullio has important tips for when there is storm damage and downed wires.

“We ask that people at least stay 25 feet away. Keep people out of your back yard. If you see any yellow tape, do not cross it. Wait for one of our trained professionals to come out and mitigate the risk. Also cleanup after a storm can wait. Often sometimes, downed power lines can get buried under debris,” Tullio said.

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The Great Lakes Water Authority asks residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements.

