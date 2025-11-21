'A memory-making experience.' Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo features more than 1 million lights

(WXYZ) — We are nearing the moment the Detroit Zoo opens up its light-up seasonal attraction, Wild Lights!

It’s an opportunity for a walking experience through animal-themed light-up displays with food and drink in hand.

Wild Lights features more than a million lights — and kicks off on November 22. It's sure to light up your smile and the night.

"We have over 500 sculptures that are covered in lights and then we also wrap trees that you’ll see throughout the footprint," said Emily Crychton O'Hara, senior director of guest experience at the Detroit Zoo.

The light-up footprint traverses about half the zoo’s terrain. Planning and prep starts in July, building up to the big moment.

Running roughly a decade, this year, you can expect differing themed spots spanning the space — like an African safari and an Australian station.

"We really design wild lights for all ages," said Crychton O'Hara.

That means family and friends, kids and couples — or you can walk it alone.

"It is a memory-making experience that is unique to our area. We also want you to build a connection to animals," she said.

Partial proceeds from each ticket tendered will be a helping hand — or paw, if you will — towards the zoo’s mission.

"Really supporting the animals who live here as well as around the world," said Crychton O'Hara.

New this year, the zoo is all about an interactive experience, bringing on board a light-bright wall, stepping stones to bob-weave-and-bounce about — and a light-up lanyard, shining side-by-side with select sections.

"I find the most happiness and excitement seeing people enjoy themselves here at the zoo," she said.

Wild Lights will run through January 4.

The zoo will also be accepting mitten and glove donations during the second half of December for the Mittens of Detroit organization, helping people in need stay warm during the colder months.

For more information on Wild Lights, go here.