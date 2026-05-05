A recap of the new food & merch available at LCA for Pistons-Cavaliers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have moved on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in nearly two decades, and with that comes more food and merchandise available at Little Caesars Arena for fans.

Most of the items available for the first round games against the Magic are still available. You can view a recap of those items at this link, and we have a recap of the new items available below.

New Merch

The new shirts available include the Pistons’ playoff '47 Brand t-shirt, the Pistons vs. Cavaliers head-to-head matchup t-shirt, the 'Forged in Detroit' playoff t-shirt by local artist Just by Juliana, and a new colorway of the recently released “Detroit Dub” shirt. That Detroit Dub will only be available after Pistons playoff wins, immediately after the final buzzer sounds in the Team Store.

The Team Store at Little Caesars Arena is open from 11a .m.-4:30 p.m. before today's game and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every other weekday this week.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons

New Food

The Pistons have rolled out the new Arena Cantina Pizza Box nachos, which feature house‑fried cantina‑style tortilla chips served with protein options including smoked pulled chicken or barbacoa, two queso choices, and a full lineup of classic toppings. These interactive boxes, which feature a Spirit of Detroit cutout, will be available at Portal 42.

Detroit Pistons

All the playoff-themed food available in Round 1 is still available in Round 2, including dishes from Eggroll Diva, Korean Corn Dogs, Side Street Snacks, Walking Tacos and the popular 'You Don't Want This Smoke cocktail, featuring tequila, Blue Curaçao, cream of coconut and a smoke bubble, served in a souvenir basketball shoe cup. You can also get ice cream in the souvenir cup.

Mike Ferdinande

WXYZ

Mike Ferdinande

Mike Ferdinande

Mike Ferdinande

Game info, including free shirts

Before tonight's Game 1, the Pistons are hosting a pregame fan fest outside of LCA at the Plaza. Beginning at 4 p.m., family-friendly activities include an airbrush tattoo station, face painting station and fan sign station as well as photo opportunities and a half-court basketball court. Doors to the arena open an hour later.

The first 10,00 fans will receive thundersticks, and all fans will receive a playoff t-shirt when they get to their seat. Detroit-native and saxophonist Daryl Beebe will perform the National Anthem at Game 1, and Terry Fox (aka P.L.) will provide halftime entertainment.

Limited tickets are still available for Game 1 (tonight) and Game 2 (Thursday, May 7). You can purchase tickets for those games, and tickets for Game 5 and 7 if necessary, at this link.