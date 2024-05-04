'A resilience of people': Cinco de Mayo celebrations underway this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and the celebration is about to begin in Southwest Detroit.

The weekend of festivities started Friday as wrestling fans across metro Detroit took in a wrestling show, which included Lucha Libre matches. The event was part of the three-day "Fiesta Detroit," one of many celebrations in the city this weekend.

In Southwest Detroit at the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, an art show has been on display since World Art Day and continues through Cinco de Mayo. That art, along with pride for heritage and community, was on full display.

“It's very important," local artist and curator Roberto Patino Jr. said of his community. "It's not only my family, but it's who I am and where I base my morals and questions from.”

WXYZ Roberto Patino Jr., a local artist and curator. (May 3, 2024)

With a large Latin American population, Southwest Detroit is a destination for Cinco de Mayo, a weekend filled with celebration.

“The Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the battle of Puebla in Mexico," said Alma Cruz, president of the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit. "But deeper than that, it resonates with the Southwest Detroit community because it represents a resilience of people.”

Cruz grew up in Southwest Detroit, attending the Cinco de Mayo parade. Now in it's 59th year, it's an event she helps to run.

WXYZ Alma Cruz, president of the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit. (May 3, 2024)

“We are working very hard to make sure this is enjoyable for families, that we are creating memories and that our small businesses are flourishing from it,” Cruz said.

Aside from the parade, they are also hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. at 1745 21st Street in Detroit. The event features art, music and food trucks.

"The beer companies kind of promoted Cinco de Mayo a lot more... it really isn't even celebrated in Mexico," said Raymond Lozano, executive director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation. "It's not independence; it's Cinco de Mayo."

WXYZ Raymond Lozano, executive director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, on May 3, 2024.

Every year, the community in Southwest Detroit holds a parade. This year's is on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. About 8,000 people are expected to line the 2-mile route, which runs from Patton Park to Clark Park.

“The parade is an economic stimulus to the area,” Lozano said.

Although a Mexican holiday, this year, the parade is a celebration for all Latin American ethnicities, celebrating a community that prides itself in coming together.

“This year, we are encompassing all of the Latin American countries and ethnicities that make up the rich fabric of Southwest Detroit,” Cruz said. "Because the resilience of a people resonates throughout the community.”

WXYZ A file photo of the Cinco de Mayo Parade in Southwest Detroit.

When it comes to the festivities themselves, all are welcome to attend.

“That's what it’s always been about: inclusivity and celebration,” Patino said.

“The more we talk about our similarities and minimize our differences, the better off we are,” Lozano added.

There are also a number of other events put on by the three-day Fiesta Detroit, which you can find below.

FIESTA DETROIT SCHEDULE:

Wrestling with Lucha Boom!



Friday, May 3

6p.m. to 2 a.m.

Big Pink at 6440 Wight Street in Detroit

Fiesta House – Alley Edition

Saturday, May 4

3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Brakeman at 22 John R Street in Detroit

Fiesta House

Saturday, May 4

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Marble Bar at 1501 Holden Street in Detroit

Fiesta Detroit’s Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Sunday, May 5

3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

El Club at 4114 W. Veror Highway in Detroit

Fiesta Detroit general admission tickets start at $10 with group and VIP ticket packages available.

Tickets and more information can be found at cincodemayodetroit.org.