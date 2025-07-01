'A shock': Father of man killed by alleged sucker punch at Detroit gas station speaks out

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An argument lead to a deadly punch at a Detroit gas station at the intersection of McNichols Road and Guston Street on Friday.

Sam Spruill Jr., 44, was the man who died in the incident. 7 News Detroit spoke with his father, Sam Spruill Sr.

Father speaks after son killed in gas station assault

“Ever since he was a little kid, we always end the conversation (with) ‘Dad, I love you.’ And I say it to him," Sam Spruill Sr. explained.

He told 7 News Detroit that little did he know, Thursday night would be the last time he’d hear his son's voice.

The next day, two detectives knocked on his door.

“To hear that my son had been murdered, it was a shock," Sam Spruill Sr. recalled.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Sam Spruill Jr. and another man got into an argument at the gas station on Detroit’s east side.

Police arrested Rayshawn Barber. The 26-year-old was arraigned on Monday.

Prosecutors said Barber started to walk away and then allegedly sucker-punched Sam Spruill Jr. The victim fell and hit his head on the ground.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

“After the defendant had hit the complainant, he said, 'I told you to shut up talking to me,'" attorney Lisa Coyle with the city of Detroit Law Department told the judge.

"And I also noted... he returned to the gas station and saw the complainant not moving, but he did nothing to aid the complainant."

Sam Spruill Sr. said, “I think about why would someone take someone’s life? What could he have done? What could my son had possibly done to him to want my son losing his life?”

The prosecutor said Barber has a history of assault and also home invasion. He’s now charged with involuntary manslaughter and if convicted, Barber could spend 15 years in prison.

"He has to deal with the consequences, whatever the law says," Sam Spruill Sr. told 7 News Detroit.

It just so happens Sam Spruill Sr. has dedicated decades of his life to prison ministry.

Sam Spruill Sr.

“And I thought, 'Man, how could this happen to me? I’m a giver. I want to help guys get ready to come back to our communities and be productive citizens once again. Why would someone want to take my son’s life? My only one.'”

Sam Spruill Jr., his only son and his namesake, was a founding partner of Queens Bar in downtown Detroit.

“He always had this attitude of just want to help somebody. He want to give. He never knew how to say no. If you needed something, he’d give it to you,” Sam Spruill Sr. said.

Sam Spruill Sr.

As the family prepares to say their final goodbyes, Sam Spruill Sr. said he finds himself daydreaming and reminiscing about the good times.

“I was thinking about the time I even changed his diapers, ya know, when he first started doing karate and started playing the trombone in school, ya know, those moments. I was just in disbelief," he explained.

"It hurts not to hear my son's voice again."

Sam Spruill Sr.

Barber is due back in court later this month.

