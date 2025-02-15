A snowy and cold winter is a welcome change for metro Detroit ski hills

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the slopes of Mt. Brighton, it’s a winter wonderland with 6 inches of fresh snow in the last 48 hours and a solid base of more than 2 1/2 feet.

"Plenty of fresh snow," skiier Michael Bills from Dexter said. "I know they make some of it here, but it helps to have good snow too.”

The snowfall is a welcomed sight for skiers like the Bills family, and also for Mt. Brighton general manager Megan Greenlee

“This has been an incredible week for us," Greenlee said. "We have a lot of snow out here, a lot of excited guests.”

Greenlee says last year's weather forced the hill to close during the middle of the season, not just from a lack of snow but temperatures that were warmer than usual. That’s not the story this year.

“We've just been so incredibly lucky with the weather," Greenlee said. "We've had great snow-making, great natural product — the weather has been on our side.”

Twenty-eight degrees and below is generally what’s needed for snow-making. At this point last winter, only 28 days hit that low. But so far this winter, 57 days have hit that number with more still to come.

"We're definitely seeing some more snow come in over the weekend. We’re also seeing again some nice really low temperatures. So we’ll have some more snow-making opportunities this week, which our team will be excited to capitalize on,” Greenlee said. "Especially compared to last year, we are excited to get open and stay open. We’ve had no closures. We currently have 100% of our terrain open.”

Kraig Sexton brought his son Landon, one of many people we met learning to ski for the first time and one of the many people hoping more winter is still ahead.

"Then I get to do snowball fights and all different types of stuff with the snow,” Landon said.

"This winter is a little more what I remember as a youngster,” Kraig Sexton. "More ski friendly, more pond hockey friendly, more snowball fight friendly. It's been an actual winter.”