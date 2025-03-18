'A strong commitment to justice.' Ex-U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison honored with Spirit of Detroit Award

March is Women's History Month, and Dawn Ison, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, was celebrated on Tuesday.

Ison, a Detroit who is called a pioneer and a trailblazer for civil rights, was the first African American woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan.

I was there as the Detroit City Council presented her with a Spirit of Detroit award, and another high honor to acknowledge her years of public service.

Detroit City Council honors former U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison

Ison was appointed U.S. attorney by former President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, 2021.

“Her career reflects a strong commitment to justice blending her passion for law with empathy for those affected by crime," Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway said during the meeting on Tuesday.

Ison is a lifelong Detroiter, Cass Tech High School and Spelman College graduate, and was recognized for bringing down violent crime, strengthening community partnerships, fighting terrorism and more. She also led the high-profile drug enforcement unit of the office, working to get drugs off the street.

“To receive this award, is an honor beyond measure for me," Ison said.

During her career of 22 years at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ison successfully cracked down on public corruption. Two high-profile cases included sending the former mayor of Taylor to prison for accepting bribe money and securing a guilty plea from the former CFO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for embezzling $40 million.

“We will always root out corruption and hold accountable those people in whom we put our trust to represent us with integrity," Ison said.

Defending civil rights and leading the One Detroit Partnership also defined Ison's leadership that leveraged community partnerships, including with faith leaders.

“I wanted to build trust between law enforcement and the community. We had to do a lot of work to rebuild that. The peacenic was a way of doing that," she said.

I talked exclusively with Bishop Edgar Vann at Second Ebeneezer Church who took part in numerous Peacenic events, promoting safety and youth activities, job opportunities and offering numerous resources to families.

“Hundreds of people were engaged and involved marching for peace. We also had a resource fair connected to it that connected people to jobs, and opportunities," Vann said.

“What was really impressive that makes this award well deserved, is her determination to think about her role as one that brings in alignment and partnership," Kenyatta Stephens with Black Family Development added.

Ison's husband and son were in attendance as she also talked about the critical importance of offering additional resources to former offenders who are now returning to society with the goal of turning their lives around.

“This kind of collaboration and outreach to the community was highly significant," Vann said.

City Council also proclaimed this day to be known as Dawn Ison Day in Detroit from now on. She said it's truly an honor to be recognized this way.

Looking ahead, Ison said she is considering her next steps, but says her dedication to the city and these connections will be a key part of her future.