A tour of Detroit's historic, redeveloped Book Tower

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News got a first look inside the newly renovated Book Tower. The historic landmark sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Grand River Avenue in downtown Detroit.

It cost $300 million to renovate, according to Bedrock Detroit. The building, designed by Louis Kamper, originally opened in 1926.

“So this is the rotunda, three-story atrium, topped with the glass dome," Jamie Witherspoon, Bedrock's vice president of architecture and design, explained.

He said the glass dome is made up of 7,000 individual glass jewels, 6,000 glass panels, and original 1920s architecture that illuminates the atrium. It's just one example of the detailed features inside the historic building that once lost its luster.

“It’s taken a long time to bring this back to life. When we acquired the building, only a portion of this was intact. The vast majority had to be recreated," Witherspoon said.

It's work that’s taken place since Bedrock bought the building in 2015. It had sat vacant since 2009, according to Witherspoon.

The mixed-use redevelopment of the Italian renaissance revival-style building has apartments and hotel rooms with views of the downtown skyline, office and event space.

Bedrock said the ROOST Hotel will provide an extended stay option.

When asked if there is demand, vice president of hospitality Andrew Leber said, “Housing demand definitely exists."

"There is not a ton of apartment opportunity in the city of Detroit. This is just going to be another offering. On the hotel side, we see a lot of demand," he explained.

Currently, online apartment listings show a range in price from $1,100 to just over $4,300, depending on the room layout.

Bedrock Detroit said "a portion of the units will be reserved as affordable housing for individuals making at or below 80% of the area median income."

Leber told 7 Action News, “There’s not a lot in Detroit that looks like this and the love and care that we put into this renovation is really what’s exciting to bring back to the city of Detroit."

While construction is still taking place, Bedrock said residential move-ins will start later this spring and other features will continue to open throughout the year.