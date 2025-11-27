'A tradition.' Families gather to enjoy Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade

(WXYZ) — The Thanksgiving parade in Midtown Detroit on Woodward continues to warm the hearts of many of the people out here.

Despite the cold temperatures, they came out, and they showed their support for something that they certainly love to do.

People from near and far lined Woodward to see the annual Thanksgiving Day parade here in Detroit. Lydia Johnson says she’s been coming since she was a little girl.

"It goes way back, and my son gets excited to come out, too. I’ll bring him out here. I really enjoy it," said Johnson.

Blustery conditions couldn’t stop families from coming to see the amazing floats.

“I feel like the wind is making it colder than usual. But, we’ve been coming down here ... I don’t know, a long time," said Cheryl Campbell.

“Truly, it’s a tradition with my family. We started with them when they were, you know, small. And now, we’re with their kids. It’s just great," said Bob Campbell.

Another family makes the annual Thanksgiving Day parade a big, reunion-like family gathering.

“Someone from the Howlett family has been at the parade for 50 years," said Hue Howlett.

All throughout the morning, families got a chance to hear the oohs and the ahhs as people took in the sights and the sounds of the Thanksgiving parade — a beautiful annual tradition.