AAA expect 1.7 million Michiganders to travel over Thanksgiving weekend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to AAA, 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some people will be taking flights to their destinations and others will be packing up their cars and hitting the road.

“I’m thinking about going up north,” said Dehondre Mosley, Farmington Hills resident. “I’m not sure where up north just yet."

AAA expects 1.5 million Michigan residents will be on the road traveling for the holiday.

“Driving would be fun, but maybe not ideal just because it’s going to be so jam packed,” said Aaron Bell, Farmington Hills resident.

Aaron Bell and Dehondre Mosley’s holiday plans aren’t finalized but they say they definitely want to get out and travel.

“You can’t let life get to busy where you can’t go see family,” Bell said.

Nearly 178,000 Michiganders are expected to fly for thanksgiving. Thomas Graham will be one of the thousands traveling through the sky. He is leaving for New Orleans on Thanksgiving day.

“I’m not expecting delays because I’m leaving on Thanksgiving day,” said Thomas Graham. “A lot of people try to leave before, I think if I leave on the day of, it will be really good.”

If you plan on driving this holiday, here’s some good news: AAA expects gas prices to be lower than last year.

Last Thanksgiving, the state average was $3.67. As of last week, Michigan drivers paid an average prices of $3.37.

“If the gas prices are that low, I’m definitely going to be making it,” Mosley said.

Another thing for those of you who will be on the road. AAA says the overall busiest day to drive is on Wednesday, so plan for traffic congestion.