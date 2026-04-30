Accused scammer targets metro Detroit businesses with fake special needs camp donation scheme

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman caught on surveillance video is accused of soliciting donations from metro Detroit businesses for a youth camp for children with special needs that does not exist — and she has been spotted targeting businesses across county lines and out of state.

Besian Berisha, the owner of Bravo's Coney Island, said the woman walked into his restaurant asking for money for the camp. After he donated, he quickly realized he had been scammed.

"She made it seem like she was from this neighborhood, this community. Heartfelt, definitely. Mentioned God so many times," Berisha said.

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Berisha said the woman produced flyers for a camp in Pontiac for children with special needs — a camp that does not exist. Surveillance video from last week captured her inside the business. He said she left the area the following day.

"Our main goal since we started here was trying to be a part of this community and bring something positive," Berisha said.

Watch surveillance video below:

Watch surveillance video from the restaurant

Similar reports have surfaced beyond Oakland County. Deputies in Berrien County posted alerts about the woman, and she has also been seen targeting businesses in northwest Ohio.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the phone number the woman provides leads to a legitimate business with no connection to any camp.

"There is no such camp and she's not supporting any such program," Bouchard said.

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Bouchard said it is believed numerous businesses across the area have been targeted, but the woman moves quickly after collecting money.

"Going after people that care about other people and using that good heart to their disadvantage," Bouchard said. "They got to be out there. This definitely wasn't a one-and-done."

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For Berisha, the experience stings on multiple levels as he works to establish his business in the community.

"What hurts most when you're trying to get a new business up and running, you want to help the kids and find out this is all fake? You're taking advantage of kids with disabilities and a community that could use this type of help," Berisha said.

Bouchard is urging anyone with additional information to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

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