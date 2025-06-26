Adam Sandler bringing 'You're My Best Friend' tour to Detroit this October

(WXYZ) — Adam Sandler is coming back to Detroit on his latest arena tour this fall. The "You're My Best Friend" tour will be at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The tour follows sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023, and the latest tour comes on the heels of his 2024 Netflix special: "Adam Sandler: Love You," which was filed over two days in Los Angeles.

It will also follow the highly-anticipated release of "Happy Gilmore 2" which is coming to Netflix in July.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 27 at 12 p.m.

