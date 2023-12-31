'Adopt a Senior' program spreads holiday joy among metro Detroit seniors

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One local organization is on a mission to spread holiday joy to seniors across metro Detroit.

At the Optalis Health and Rehab Center in Canton, a special New Year's Eve surprise is planned for seniors by Shelby Township-based CarePlanners, who are busy preparing gift bags.

This year, the Adopt a Senior program has collected over 400 gifts and distributed them to seniors in hospitals or rehab centers.

"So today, we brought over 20 gifts for seniors here at Optalis, but we are getting gifts every day," said Jacob Shorkey, a placement specialist at CarePlanners.

Shorkey is referring to a program called 'Adopt a Senior.'

"We just wanted to give back to those people who don't have much family and visitors and just bring back some joy at this time of the year," said Shorkey.

Shorkey says the initiative currently supports seniors in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties.

"We got word puzzles, things to keep them busy, warm blankets, and socks. Especially, being in a long-term hospital-like setting, we want them to be comfortable," said Shorkey.

For Shorkey, the true meaning behind the program is seeing the smiles on their faces — which he says are priceless. After suffering from a paralytic attack, Kim Shaffer came to the center last month. The former ICU nurse was excited to show off her gifts.

"Chocolate dipped spoon to put hot chocolate. And then I got slippers. They also had extra, so they gave me an extra. It's hard being here all day not knowing what day it is, that's the big thing," said Shaffer.

And for Shorkey, the program is also personal. After seeing his grandmother Lola suffer from dementia, he founded the program three years ago.

"Seeing her in the bed, by herself, really upset me. You know that our family can't be there all the time, but to know that you give back in small ways and make someone's life better for free, its really gratifying," said Shorkey.

"If your grandma was alive today, what would you say to her?" asked 7 Action News.

"I would tell her I love her. This is one of many ways I can give back," said Shorkey.

Meanwhile, Ron Eaddy, another patient at Optalis said he couldn't have asked for a better New Year's Eve.

"Oh gosh, I'm excited about every day in general. I like to consider myself as a good father. I've been told that by my daughters," said Eaddy.

The 'Adopt a Senior' program is a year-round initiative. To find out ways to donate, email Jacob Shorkey at Jacob@careplannersmi.com, call CarePlanners at 586-310- 3200, or visit www.careplannersmi.com.

