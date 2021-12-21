Afghan refugee takes on fresh start in Michigan after leaving home

(WXYZ) — Months after a Taliban take over in Afghanistan, we are continuing to hear inspiring stories of refugees who escaped to safety.

With their lives being threatened, many have found shelter and support here in Southeast Michigan.

“I went to the embassy and said, ‘I’m in danger.’ I was standing where the Taliban attacked the door.” Sayna Gholami said.

The 21-year-old recalls the life-changing experience and need to get to safety.

As a student activist for women’s rights, she told 7 Action News she was targeted by the group. Thanks to relief efforts, she now living a new life in Michigan.

“We are a leader in helping hundreds of refugees get the support they need,” Kelli Dobner with Samaritas said.

The organization helped Sayna find a host home and is now assisting in her returning to school. They’re also helping hundreds of other people.

Sayna Gholami An undated courtesy photo of Sayna Gholami.

“Many families will find a wonderful new start in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties,” Dobner said.

Sayna adds, “Here, I can pursue my dreams. The government, the agency and people, everyone is helping me.”

Currently, both Sayna and her family are working to help her pass her driving test and take more classes. She’s also looking forward to the holidays and a new year full of opportunities.