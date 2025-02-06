After 40+ years in restaurant business, family selling Crews Inn in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews Inn in Harrison Township has been family owned for more than 45 years, and on Wednesday, the Metry family announced they were selling the restaurant.

“It’s a wonderful place, it’s a great location,” said Jeff Metry, co-owner of Crews Inn.

Metry’s dad and uncle bought the restaurant in 1976.

"They were attorneys by trade and didn’t know much about running a restaurant, but they gave it a go and we had a lot of family who worked here throughout,” Metry added.

Extended interview: 'It's been a great run.' Jeff Metry talks about the restaurant's history:

After years of serving customers, Metry says he decided it’s time to retire from the restaurant business.

“My dad passed in 2022, my brother and sister are hands-off owners and quite frankly, I’m a little tired,” said Metry.

When Metry posted on Facebook that Crews Inn was closing, many longtime customers expressed how sad they were about it.

“I’m sure I’m going to miss it,” said Darryl Hissong, a longtime customer of Crews Inn.

Hissong has been coming to Crews Inn for more than 40 years. He says the staff there are like family to him.

“That’s what happens when you've been at a place as long as they’ve been here,” said Hissong. “This isn’t just someone who tends a bar, it’s someone who listens to you, talks with you… family.”

WXYZ Darryl Hissong

As far as what’s next for the Crews Inn building, it is being sold to the owners of Bumpers Landing, which is right next door.

“It was something that if it became available, we would talk and we were happy to acquire,” said David Colling, general manager at Bumpers Landing.

“What we plan on doing is a slight remodel, we’re going to connect the buildings, we’ll have access to a much different kitchen to try and take care of the amount of customers we're going to have,” said Colling.

WXYZ David Colling

Meanwhile, Jeff Metry says the thing he will miss most about the restaurant is the customers.

“I have so many friends through this restaurant that thankfully I will be able to see, but a lot of them, I won’t be able to see. A lot of the people out here are such good people,” said Metry.

Metry says he doesn't have an exact date for when Crews Inn will officially close, but it will be in the next few weeks.