After year-long court fight over 37 ballots, Hamtramck swears in its 1st Bangladeshi American mayor

HAMTRACK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Muhith Mahmood walked into the mayor's office Monday, becoming the first Bangladeshi American to lead Hamtramck — the culmination of a contest that took nearly a year, 37 disputed ballots and a court fight to decide.

The former councilman was sworn in Sunday during a ceremony at Hamtramck High School that drew a packed crowd.

"Well, it's so excited. It's great. You know, I'm thankful and grateful to the people of Hamtramck all the residents that put their trust on me. And I just see the crowd was loud yesterday," Mahmood said.

Last November, Mahmood lost the mayoral race to Yemeni American Adam Alharbi by 11 votes. A day later, 37 overlooked absentee ballots were found in the city clerk's office, kicking off a nearly year-long legal fight over whether they should be counted.

"So I went through everything through court. Nothing is hiding about my election procedure," Mahmood said.

Last month, those 37 ballots were finally reviewed, flipping the results and revealing that Mahmood won the election by 12 votes.

"I'm glad that we're getting the results that should have happened, but the fact that it took this long to happen, you know?" Sean Caudill said.

Caudill, a lifelong Hamtramck resident, voted in the last mayoral election. The 29-year-old says he has seen how Hamtramck's recent politics has been dominated by the city's two largest communities — Yemeni and Bengali Americans.

Asked whether he thinks there is a divide between the Yemeni community and the Bengali community, Caudill said there might be a small one.

"In a grand scheme, things wouldn't have too much of an impact, but there will be a noticeable, like a minor impact. But I assume, you know, time will hold wounds," Caudill said.

However, Bengali American and Hamtramck resident Zabed Shriz disagrees, saying support for the candidates did not fall strictly along community lines.

I spent the day talking to residents across Hamtramck, including Yemenis, Bengalis and others. After everything this city has been through, there's no single answer. Some backed Mahmood. Some still support Alharbi. Others even preferred the previous administrations. But many told me they're just ready for Hamtramck to move forward.

Asked how he plans to bring the city together, Mahmood pointed to communication.

"Well, good communication. I respect everyone. Every resident needs to get heard," Mahmood said.

But the last 12 months have also put another question on voters' minds: whether they still have faith in the election system.

"Honestly, no. Not after this," Caudill said.

Meanwhile, Alharbi's attorney, Nabih Ayad, said Sunday that they will be appealing Mahmood's residency as well as asking for a recount.

"We feel very strongly at the end of the day, we'll succeed on this because we feel this clear fraud and the absentee ballots as well that have not been counted properly," Ayad said.

Mahmood said he is not worried about further legal action.

"I never afraid, my friend. They have right to appeal. But judgment came out very truly. So I'll ask Adam, you know, get ready for next election. You have three years," Mahmood said.

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