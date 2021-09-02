After Texas abortion ban, what could this mean for Michigan?

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Supreme Court of the United States, in a 5-4 ruling, has refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions in the lone star state.

The Texas law that went into effect Wednesday bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and will allow private citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers.

"I think it's a woman's right to do with what she wants to do with her body. I think the courts intervening is going against those rights," said Lorna Whitfield.

In a tweet, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said he would never prosecute if Roe v Wade is reversed.

"As long as I hold office, we will never, ever, prosecute any person for exercising reproductive freedom," Savit said.

Prosecutor Savit added: "I wanted to send a message to my constituents at this time where people are fearful at least in Washtenaw County we won't, be prosecuting that while I am in office."

So, what about Michigan? Can the state go down the same road as Texas is going right now?

Looking into the laws in Michigan, there's still a 1931 Michigan law on the books which criminalizes the use of tools or drugs with the intent to 'procure a miscarriage," making it a felony.

But it is unclear if and when the 90-year-old law would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

State Democrats have tried to have the law repealed, but with a Republican-controlled legislature, it has been blocked. The governor also promising to veto any bills that come to her desk on any abortions restrictions.

Michigan Right to Life legislative Dir. Genevieve Marnon says she is keeping her eye on these rulings.

"If they decide to overturn Roe and the decision comes back to the states, Michigan as you said, it would become an abortion-free state," Marnon said.

Prosecutor Savit remains adamant on protecting abortion rights.

"I wanted to do what I could from my office's limited perspective to provide them some assurance that reproductive freedom will not be criminalized while I'm in the office," Savit said.

Michigan GOP legislatures have been pretty quiet when it came to the 5-4 SCOTUS ruling. Except in a tweet from Rep. Beau Lafave where he called the ruling "wonderful news."