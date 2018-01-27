AG Bill Schuette: 'The voices of all these women have changed MSU forever'

(WXYZ) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that he has an open investigation into systemic issues with sexual misconduct at Michigan State University that began in 2017.

"In the days since Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County, 156 victim impact statements later, a full and complete investigation into what happened at MSU from the president's office down is required," Schuette said. "This investigation will be independent, thorough, transparent and prompt.

The investigation is being led by independent special prosecutor and retired Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth, with assistance from Michigan State Police.

"If we have learned anything from the Nassar sentencing, too many voices of too many victims were unheard. The voices of all these women have changed Michigan and changed MSU forever," he said.

Schuette said the most important focus must be the survivors.

"These strong survivors and their families deserve nothing less," he said. "They need to know that their voices are being heard, listened to and acted upon."

He also acknowledged the MSU Board of Trustees' request for the Attorney General's office to review the events surrounding the Nassar case.

"I don't need advice from the Board of Trustees at MSU about how to conduct an investigation," Schuette said. "They should be the last ones providing advice given their conduct throughout this entire episode. Their conduct speaks for themselves."

"We will meet with every victim. We will listen to them and keep the survivors first and foremost as we pursue this investigation."

Forsyth said that in his career, he's never seen anything of this scope in regards to the Nassar case.

"I was shocked, saddened, felt horrible for the victims, outraged by what he had done," he said.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on Jan. 24. Since his sentencing, MSU's president Lou Anna Simon resigned, saying the tragedy was "politicized."

On Friday, MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis retired, and the entire USA Gymnastics board resigned after being given an ultimatum by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

