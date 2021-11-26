AG Nessel urges holiday shoppers to avoid scams while Black Friday bargain hunting

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shoppers across metro Detroit are out in full force taking advantage of those Black Friday deals.

But this year, along with the crowds, they’re also seeing less supply of popular items due to shortages.

Shopping on Black Friday feels different to a lot of people this year, as crowds search for bargains, some are finding it harder to track down gifts.”

Inside Somerset Collection in Troy decorations are up and shoppers are on the prowl for the latest hot items.

In the midst of it all, a mother and daughter from Chesterfield Township are taking in some family time as well.

“Wanting to spend time with my daughter actually, that was the biggest thing. We were looking for jeans for her and outfits for family pictures tomorrow.”

“It’s fun to spend time with her, but very overwhelming in the stores with all the people.”

While big names shops are seeing steady business, shoppers admit they’re feeling the impact of some shortages and higher prices, in some cases reflective of supply chain issues.

“We just wanted to get some shoes, but couldn’t find what we wanted.”

“My strategy is just going to stores a lot of people aren’t going to be going to that much.”

This year Black Friday also brings a consumer protection reminder from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She’s warning of holiday scams to watch out for and urging customers to protect personal and banking info by researching retailers and websites and always using secure passwords.

That said, further north in downtown Rochester, families are showing up to support smaller locally-owned shops.

“Contributing and keeping downtowns alive. Prospering during the holidays. I found a lot of deals.”

The payoff here is two-fold, a chance to buy holidays gifts and ensure these businesses are able to stick around.

Above all this Black Friday there’s joy that comes with scoring that perfect gift - no matter how long it takes.

“Have fun and shop and see what we like to get.”

From Main Street to local malls, safe to say everyone seems to be enjoying the season and of course relishing the chance to bargain hunt.