DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, alongside state and federal agencies, are conducting a multi-day search in the Pingree Park neighborhood for a missing persons investigation.

According to Rebecca McKay, the major crimes commander for Detroit police, the search is part of Operation Block. The department has partnered with local, state and federal agencies to search for any missing persons that are in the area.

Hear more from Commander Rebecca McKay in the video below

DPD commander speaks about search on Detroit's east side

McKay said that they will be going through vacant lots and vacant homes to look for any signs of missing persons in the area. They're kicking it off in May because it's National Missing Persons Month.

See video from Chopper 7 and our breaking news report from the Noon show below

Chopper 7 video over Pingree Park

Agencies searching Pingree Park in Detroit as part of missing persons investigation

According to McKay, they plan to search about 25 vacant homes and more vacant lots in an eight-block-by-four-block area in the Pingree Park neighborhood.

According to the department, there was a missing persons case in April 2023 that prompted them to search this area as part of the operation.

McKay said that the operation will go through October and they'll be searching other lots and homes in different areas across the city until then.