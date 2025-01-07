Ahead of plans to revamp Oakland County water park, community asked to weigh in

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — People living in Oakland County have a chance to make their voices heard over plans to revamp the beloved water park Waterford Oaks.

"It would be great in the end of all these discussions to come back with something that appeals to an equal amount of people if not more," Parks Director Chris Ward said.

It's good news to people like Nicole Harrison, who grew up going to Warterford Oaks.

"Being there in the early 2000s with family members and being able to ride the family water raft ride," Harrison recalled.

Since getting rid of rides like the water raft and deteriorating infrastructure, the place hasn't hit capacity.

At peak, Waterford Oaks would see 80,000 people a year. Last year, Ward says that number was down to around 13,000.

After the Oakland County Parks millage passes this past election, there's now money on the table for improvements.

"Really makes it possible for us to tackle this for the first time just because we weren't able to finance a project of this size in the past," Ward said.

Before they make one of the largest investments in the history of Oakland County Parks, they're asking the community to weigh in online.

"I think I'll say go ahead and bring back the water slides. It doesn't have to be what they had in the past," Harrison said.

Mom Mariah Fincher, who voted for the millage to pass, will also be participating.

"Slides, maybe a little kiddie section and maybe an indoor section would be awesome," Fincher said.

Justin McGlothin is hoping for something for his almost 6-year-old to use year-round.

"I would like to take him to more indoor water parks, so he could have a good time and I feel like Michigan needs that now," McGlothin said.

Ward says all of those are options on the table as well as utilizing the existing infrastructure for a new project.

"Whether it's a water park or something else, we don't know quite yet," Ward said.

The department hopes to have a decision by April.

