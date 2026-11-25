DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The sound of history will fill the streets of Detroit this Thanksgiving as the Albany State University Marching Rams become the first marching band from a historically Black college or university to perform in America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

For the band’s director, the milestone also marks a homecoming.

Dr. William Brooks, a Detroit native and graduate of Osborn High School, said music played a major role in helping him determine what he wanted to do with his life.

“You know, I was trying to find my way, trying to find my motivation, and what it was I wanted to do in life. That was something I always loved, and I just didn't know how to make that a living,” Brooks said.

Albany State Marching Rams to make history at America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

That passion eventually led Brooks to become director of bands at Albany State University in Georgia, a position he has held since 2023.

“When I first got to Albany State University I had about 26 students, and growing from 26 students to about 160 students was a journey,” Brooks said.

Now, that journey is bringing him back to Detroit.

The Marching Rams will perform Thursday during the 100th America’s Thanksgiving Parade, marking the first time an HBCU marching band has performed in the Detroit Thanksgiving tradition.

“Without ever having an HBCU here to do this parade, nobody knows what it is that we do and to be able to showcase that on a national level is amazing,” Brooks said.

For members of the band, the historic appearance is also an opportunity to showcase their university and culture to a wider audience.

“To me, it will show the Black excellence that people have missed,” Marching Rams member Terrance Washington said.

But the band's trip to Detroit is about more than its Thanksgiving Day performance.

On Wednesday, the Marching Rams visited the Sound Mind Sound Body headquarters on Detroit’s east side, where local students had an opportunity to meet members of the band and its leadership. Students were also able to audition for scholarships.

Amelia Dillard, a member of the Renaissance High School band, said seeing Albany State's band firsthand was a beneficial experience.

“Being able to hear them play, it definitely helps sway my decision and they're a really good band. So, I definitely like it,” Dillard said.

The trip is also a full-circle moment for some of the people who helped Brooks develop as a young musician in Detroit.

Jeffrey D. Smith, Brooks’ former high school band director, said seeing his former student return home leading an HBCU band into a historic performance is a source of pride.

“All of us poured into him, it takes a village and we're all very happy for Dr. William Brooks,” Smith said.