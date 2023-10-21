Watch Now
Alex's Great State Race raises thousands for students with disabilities on eve of MSU vs. UM game

The 64 mile race begins in Ann Arbor and goes to East Lansing
Alex's Great State Race begins at the University of Michigan and ends at Michigan State University
Nick Schrader
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 13:34:36-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The big Michigan vs. Michigan State football game isn't just about rivalry and tailgates, it's also about highlighting the disability programs on both campuses through Alex's Great State Race.

Alex Powell is a former Michigan State student who loved sports and all things Spartan.

Alex Powell (left) with former MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio (right)
"He was a die hard Spartan and looked very forward to going to Michigan State," Alex's Great State Race director Michelle O’Kelly said.

Powell was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer and attended MSU while undergoing chemotherapy at the University of Michigan. When things got tough, Powell found resources and support at Michigan State's Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities.

“The mission of our center and really any university center is to provide equitable access to education for people with disabilities," said ability access specialist James Madaski. "They deserve a chance to succeed academically and that’s how you even the playing field...by offering accommodations.”

However, after a hard fought battle, Powell passed away in 2011. His family knew they had to keep his legacy alive, and so Alex's Great State Race was born in 2014.

For 10 years now, the day before game day a team of ROTC cadets from both schools run the 64 miles from one campus to the other with the game ball. This year the cadets took off at 3am from Ann Arbor Friday and arrived in East Lansing to fans and MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff.

MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff with the game day ball after Alex's Great State Race
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff with the game day ball after Alex's Great State Race

Thousands of dollars are raised through the race every year and you can still donate to both school's disability programs in honor of Alex Powell.

