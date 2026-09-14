Alicia Smith talks 1-on-1 with Jennifer Hudson ahead of her daytime talk show moving to WXYZ

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From “American Idol” to “The Color Purple,” playing Effie White in “Dream Girls” to Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Jennifer Hudson is a superstar in her own right.

She’s a singer, actress, producer, EGOT winner and now successful daytime talk show host.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off its fifth season Monday at 3 p.m. — moving to WXYZ Channel 7 in Southeast Michigan.

And to celebrate her new home station in Detroit, “J-Hud” dropped by WXYZ recently to meet our team.

And I was thrilled to have a chance to talk with her one-on-one.

Watch Alicia Smith's video report below:

Alicia Smith talks 1-on-1 with Jennifer Hudson ahead of her daytime talkshow moving to WXYZ

“When you think about Detroit and its cultural history, the musical legacy, what about Detroit inspires you?” I asked her.

“First and foremost, definitely the late great Miss Aretha Franklin, Motown, you know. That whole thing is music is always my first connection to everything. And without those legends, I wouldn't be here,” Hudson replied.

Hudson is also quick to show love to her loyal viewers and the team that makes her talk show tick.

“When you think about the last four years and how your show has evolved, what are you most proud of?” I asked.

“Just the togetherness that the show represents, the love from the viewers that allows us in their homes to the crew and the staff. It's a huge family. And I feel like everyone can sense that energy. I love seeing people come together just on one accord in positivity. And to be able to build a show around that, that is the celebration,” Hudson explained.

It’s a celebration that often starts with celebrity guests in the Spirit Tunnel — where they dance down a backstage hallway that is lined with staffers dancing and cheering them on.

“It's a fan favorite. Did you ever think it would become such a cultural phenomenon?” I asked.

“Now that part we did not see coming. I think it hit me most when I would go out. Still to this day, people will start forming a line and I'm like oh, they're gonna Spirit Tunnel me! Hudson laughed.

Hudson exudes positivity. And then she showed great humility when I broght up that she’s the youngest woman to achieve EGOT status – winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony by the age of 40.

“You've done so much. Do you feel like the talk show really is a great way to show a different side of you?” I asked.

“Definitely! And why is because you get to see my human. Yeah, and that's what's most important to me. As I like to say my awards may mount on my wall, but they don't amount to who I am at all. And it takes me back to my mother. She said, you know, ‘I love your accolades. But what I love most about you and what I'm most proud about you is how you treat your fellow man.’ You know? So, that's was most — I'm getting emotional,” she paused.

“You're getting me emotional!” I added.

“That is what's most important to me. So with the show, I want you to see my human, and I wanna see your human. And I want, you know, where we can meet each other where we are,” Hudson said.

She calls the show her “Happy Place” — and for good reason.

“I just want to spread more joy. So, let me in your house. I could look you upside your head, and I love Detroit. I've been able to be here to sing y'all down. Now I came to talk your heads off,” she smiled.

A "happy place" indeed.

You can catch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. on WXYZ Channel 7.