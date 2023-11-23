'All hands on deck': Detroit police stepping up patrols on Thanksgiving Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thursday is a big day for Detroit: America’s Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Lions game against the Green Bay Packers is expected to draw about 150,000 people to the city, according to Detroit police.

The Detroit Police Department says Thursday, about 300 officers will be in uniform, out of uniform, on horseback and utilizing cameras and technology to keep the community safe.

"This is an all hands on deck for us and we are getting assistance from not only our law enforcement partners but also from civilians as well," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department said.

With so many people flocking to the city, Williams says patience is important due to all the road closures. He says petty crime is also bound to spike and it's important for everyone to take precautions.

“Primarily, the issues that we have revolve all around things being taken from cars," he said. “If you've got stuff in your car, don’t leave it out in the open. If you have valuables, if somebody can see them, it’s almost like a target.”

That sense of safety goes a long way for those checking out America's Thanksgiving Parade down Woodward Avenue for the 10th time or the first time, like 92-year-old Joyce Hurley, who was checking out the setup Wednesday for the first time ever.

"Feeling 92 is great," she said. "This is a real treat."

It's these memories and celebrations that the Parade Company, who puts America's Thanksgiving Parade on, prides itself on.

“This is our 97th year. It’s amazing. It really is," The Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels said. “We just keep trying to make things bigger and better and bolder.”

Michaels says safety is top of mind for them as Thursday morning rolls around.

"Safety is always a concern, and our Detroit Police Department is the best there is," he said.

It's a sentiment that the dedicated crew of police officers don't take for granted, as they work on a day many get to spend with family and friends.

"Our families have to deal with us not being there for the holidays sometimes," Williams said. "Hopefully, they'll save some food."

The Turkey Trot and other races begin at 7:30 a.m.

The 97th Annual America's Thanksgiving Parade begins at 8:45 a.m.

The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Thursday, Nov. 23

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Boulevard to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:



W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Boulevard from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Boulevard from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.