'All I see is headlights': Man recalls split-second reaction to deadly wrong-way crash in Redford

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Township police are investigating a wrong-way crash that resulted in the death of the at-fault driver Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., investigators said the 40-year-old traveled northbound at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Telegraph Road. Eight vehicles were hit.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Wrong-way driver dead in Redford Township crash involving 8 vehicles

Seconds later, the driver crashed into Demetri Smith's vehicle. Smith told 7 News Detroit he had a split second to react.

“All I see is headlights," he recalled. “I’m like 'damn, he on this side!' Before I knew it, it was just ‘wham.’”

Viewer video below shows the vehicle driving the wrong way:

Video shows wrong-way driver on Telegraph in Redford Township that hit several vehicles

He said his truck was the first vehicle hit by the at-fault driver's burgundy Dodge Durango.

“It was like a daze. I almost didn’t believe it happened," Smith said. “It could have been way worse. If I didn’t (react) that one split second, if I didn’t see it and just like try to get out the way, he would've hit me head-on. No doubt about it," he said.

Police said the wrong-way driver had initially clipped two cars but then continued at a high rate of speed before slamming head-on into a vehicle stopped at a red light near the turnaround at 5 Mile Road. The force of that crash caused a chain reaction. Eight vehicles were hit.

Watch extended sound with Demetri Smith in the video player below:

Extended interview: Victim talks about wrong-way driver on Telegraph

“The people at the side that was behind me that got hit, they tried to help me get me out, but the door was smashed in. So they was checking to see if I was OK. I had glass all in my face," Smith recalled.

Tane, a nearby club owner said, “The guy was flying. He wasn’t going slow. He was full speed.”

He said he got a call from a friend who just left his establishment and had also been hit and rushed to the hospital.

Marie Owens

The at-fault driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith, who was also rushed to the hospital, is thankful to be alive.

"Just banged up. Ya know, mad about my truck. I just got it back. But other than that, I’ll be alright," he said. “Just thank God I was able to react as quick, so it didn’t be as bad and I had my seat belt on. So, that helped me out a lot.”

Redford Township police say speed and driving the wrong way are definite factors in this crash. If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you're asked to call Redford Township police's traffic bureau.