1 person dead after wrong-way driver crashes into car on WB I-696 at Gratiot

(WXYZ) — One person is dead after being involved in a wrong-way crash on I-696 in Roseville.

The incident happened early Friday morning leaving at least three cars with damage on the freeway. All lanes on the westbound lanes of I-696 at Gratiot are closed due to the crash.

Michigan State Police and the ambulance responded to the scene early Friday morning.

According to an eyewitness, a driver was seen speeding in and out of lanes moments before the crash.

Eyewitness captures wrong-way driver on WB I-696

"We noticed the state trooper flew past us. Once he disappeared within a couple of minutes. We seen the driver on the wrong side of the road, and he was kind of weaving in and out of traffic. He was using his blinker to get in front of people but they were coming directly at him, within inches of hitting him, and they would swerve around. Right after they swerved around, my boyfriend cut the video and the car smashed into the embankment," she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.