Sports legends, elected officials and hundreds of volunteers came together Tuesday to help Metro Detroit families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table during the 28th annual All-Star Giveback Turkey Drive.

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All-Star Giveback brings free Thanksgiving meals to Metro Detroit families

The event, organized by the Tarence Wheeler Foundation, returned this year at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, where volunteers distributed Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings to families in need.

The annual tradition began 28 years ago when Tarence Wheeler and former NBA player Derrick Coleman handed out about 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Just wanted to provide some reprieve for families. If you've ever been without before, you know what it feels like,” Wheeler said.

Since then, the All-Star Giveback has grown significantly, with organizers now distributing around 3,000 turkeys.

“It lets you know that the need is great in the community and neighborhoods and we're just here to serve. That's the bottom line, how do we help our people?” Coleman said.

This year’s event brought together hundreds of volunteers and an all-star lineup that included former Detroit Piston Lindsey Hunter and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

“It's great to see this. This is what you want to see, you want to see families happy, you want to see people getting food,” Payton said.

For Hunter, participating in the giveaway is another way to support the community he has called home for years.

“I've been in Detroit since I was 21 years old. So I'm part of this community and whatever I can do to give back and show my support, I'll always be willing to do it,” Hunter said.

State and federal officials also joined volunteers to help families prepare for the holiday.

“For too many people holidays are just too unaffordable. Groceries have gotten too expensive, gas is too expensive. So trying to relieve that load for Michiganders is exactly why I ran. So, excited to join alongside these incredible organizations,” U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed said.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said partnerships between government and community organizations can help make sure residents have the resources they need.

“We want to make sure people have what they need. They've got partners here who are doing great and important work and we want to make sure we're working together,” Gilchrist said.

For Detroit resident Eric Bryant, the community support was meaningful.

“Because now I can eat Thanksgiving dinner because I didn't have anything, so it's very very good,” Bryant said.

For Wheeler, the event remains centered on neighbors coming together to take care of one another.

“It's bigger than me, it's bigger than you, but it's not bigger than us,” Wheeler said.

