Allegations of squatters, suspicious fire puts vacant church across from school in spotlight

(WXYZ) — Neighbors are expressing concerns about a property across from Waterford Mott High School after damage from a suspicious fire on Sunday.

7 Action News has learned there’s an open investigation into the fire and history of the property.

“There have been squatters and other things going on from what I’ve heard,” says Nancy Bennett. “This is one of our two high schools in Waterford and we have children here every day. To have this event across the street,” adds Nancy.

Another neighbor who asked us to not reveal her identity says squatters were present for nearly 5 years.

The property is an abandoned church.

We’ve reached out to the property owner, but haven’t heard back yet. Fire investigators have said they do have a person of interest, and there were actually two separate, suspicious fires on Sunday. At least one spread from a nearby vehicle.

“There’s people who lived in there, drinking, yelling, women screaming someone is trying to hurt them. A guy publicly urinated in front of a teenager walking to high school,” says the neighbor near Scott Lake Rd.

Thankfully, no one was inside the vacant church at the time of the fire.

The fire chief is working with the property owner to have the site cleaned up soon.

“I’m very concerned, right across from the school because children are in the parking lots and walk back and forth to school to events in the area. It’s a hazard,” says Nancy.

If you have any info involving this fire, you are urged to contact the fire department right away.