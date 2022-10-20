Alleged assault at Huron high involving JV football players under investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two separate investigations are underway by Ann Arbor police and Ann Arbor Public Schools involving an alleged assault on a 15-year-old student and football player.

Video evidence shot on a cell phone is now also under review.

“This involves how frequent this practice is. Is this something that happens every year?” said parent Khari Brown, whose kids attend the school.

Police say the school district contacted them 10 days ago to look into an Oct. 3 situation involving four 15 year-old team members and an alleged victim who is also 15.

“Was he aware this is something that happens when you are on the JV team? Is it something that kids don’t realize how serious it is until police are involved?” Brown said.

Police say the alleged victim was covered in netting after being forced down to the floor and his cell phone was tossed and broken.

So far, the district is declining to talk on camera since cancelling a game and bringing the season to an early end. They have also issued a statement addressing the matter to parents.

The district says “appropriate disciplinary steps” were taken to ensure safety, and the game against Lincoln was also canceled. By email to parents, the coach has indicated several players were suspended.

“Short video contains most of the incident involving one of the football players, being pushed down, wrapped in netting. His phone broken as well. We investigate the same as for adults and then it’s submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office,” Ann Arbor Police Department Lt. Bonnie Thiel said.

Please told 7 Action News they are still examining a possible motive and determining if there’s any chance this constitutes a possible hate crime. So far, there's no word on when findings will be turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.