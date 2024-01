SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person driving drunk crashed into a light pole in Southfield during a police chase Tuesday, authorities said, and the road is now closed.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on 8 Mile Road near Lahser Road.

During the incident, authorities say the drunken driver crashed into a light pole, which then fell onto a police car.

The crash forced 8 Mile to close at Lahser. Police said it will remain closed until DTE crews are done clearing live wires.

No one was hurt, police said.