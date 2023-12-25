Allen Park police make Christmas extra special for a local family

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the Dougherty family, this Christmas they share immense gratitude to officers with the Allen Park Police Department.

"I was expecting maybe three or four gifts, and there were piles and piles, even family gifts," said Kathy Dougherty.

Jason, Kathy, Jase, Brendan, and Jackson arrived at the Allen Park police station Christmas morning to see how the folks in blue do when they act on behalf of Santa.

"This is the best Christmas ever!" said Jackson Dougherty.

The department's annual 'Shop with a Hero' program helps make hundreds of local kids' Christmas wishes come true.

"Last week, we did well with 30 kids. Our police and firefighters went to Meijer and Target. Then I teamed up with the Wayne County Sheriff. We gave out $100 gift cards randomly as well," said Chief Chris Egan with the Allen Park Police Department.

7-year-old Brendan, who is non-verbal, couldn't be part of the shopping spree. That's when Chief Egan and Officer David Belknap decided to host the family at the station.

"This Allen Park family needed help. So we were happy to hear that call. This is important to me because it's driven by our officers," said Chief Egan.

36 Allen Park police officers pooled $1,300 to surprise the Dougherty family.

"We went above and beyond for this family. We wanted this family to have a fantastic holiday," said Ofc. Belknap.

"Honestly, its taken a bit of financial load off our plate. I had back surgery earlier this year, and I'm just getting back to work and catching up with bills," said Jason Dougherty.

"This is our community and we want to work together. That's what they strive to do. I'm really impressed with Dave and the officers. They are not overpaid. So for them to give up their money and not spend it on their kids, it is quite remarkable," said Chief Egan.

Meanwhile, Chief Egan also has a Christmas special planned for his officers.

"We do have food coming tonight for them, and we are working on a new contract that will make them really, really happy," said Chief Egan.

Chief Egan says he wants to make this an annual program. So, if you or someone you know needs help, contact the chief's office via email at policechief@allenparkpolice.org.

Also, the Allen Park Police Department is looking to hire more officers to join its ranks. For more info about positions with the department, click here.