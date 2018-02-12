Alone on Valentine's Day? Michigan among best states for singles

(WXYZ) - Valentine's Day is coming up on Wednesday, and if you don't have a special someone to spend the day with, you might be OK.

According to a WalletHub study, Michigan is one of the best states in the country for single people.

While it doesn't crack the top ten, the Mitten State ranks 12th on the list of all 50 states. Michigan also ranks fifth for the highest gender balance of singles.

On the other hand, WalletHub found that Detroit is one of 2017's worst cities for single people, coming in at 147th of 182 cities.

According to the study, WalletHub looked at three key dimensions across 50 states. Those are dating economics, dating opportunities and romance & fun.

Dating economics include the average price of beer & wine, haircut costs, movie costs and more. Opportunities include the share of single adults, mobile-dating opportunities, online-dating participation and more. Finally, romance & fun included looking at the restaurants per capita, number of attractions, nightlife options, access to bars and others.