An Amazon delivery drone crashed into a garage in Huntington Woods after completing a delivery, damaging the structure and raising new questions about the technology designed to navigate around obstacles.

No one was hurt.

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Amazon delivery drone crashes into Huntington Woods home's garage

Jim Brennan watched it happen outside his Huntington Woods home on Wyoming. The incident unfolded Friday, Nov. 20., just before 4:30 p.m., after Brennan's wife placed an order on Amazon.

"She ordered shampoo, and we just expected a truck to pull up, and then we get the notifications coming by drone in seven minutes," Brennan said.

It would be their first drone delivery.

"Yeah. We see the drones all the time," Brennan said.

Amazon operates Prime Air out of two Michigan locations, Pontiac and Hazel Park. The company confirmed that Brennan's delivery came from Hazel Park.

"It comes in horizontal, and then it transitions to vertical, and it was coming down into the yard, but I realized it wasn't coming down in my front yard where I had been standing. It was coming down and back," Brennan said.

By the time Brennan got to the backyard, the package was down, and the drone was heading back up.

"I was going to turn my phone back on and video it, but all of a sudden I realized it's under a wire. It's going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy," Brennan said.

Brennan says the drone struck a fiber-optic line, knocking off one of its propellers.

"Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn't and it eventually ended up over there," Brennan said.

The drone came down on the garage next door, belonging to Logan Coomes.

"What it did was pin itself between the garage roof and the electrical cable. That was why DTE had to come out," Brennan said.

Coomes says an Amazon Prime Air team arrived within 10 minutes and retrieved the drone around 7:30 that night with help from DTE. According to the FAA, Amazon uses the MK30 drone, which weighs around 83 pounds with a 5-pound payload capacity.

"There's a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now. Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions," Coomes said.

This isn't the first reported crash involving Amazon's MK30. There have been incidents in Oregon, Arizona and Texas. Meanwhile, sources familiar with Amazon's drone program tell 7 News Detroit's Faraz Javed that this is not the first crash in Michigan. But Amazon denies any previous crashes in the state.

However, Amazon says Prime Air has delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year and incidents are extremely rare.

Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner wrote in a statement:

“On Friday, a Prime Air drone landed on a resident’s shed during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan. There were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and we are in contact with the resident. Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened.”

Coomes says Amazon has been responsive about the damage.

"Yeah, they were very friendly about kind of what the process would look like moving forward. They're happy to help out with any of the damages that may have occurred or happened to my garage. And then on top of that, they gave us a $100 gift card to Amazon," Coomes said.

Both Brennan and Coomes are glad that no one was injured. For Brennan, the incident left him with lingering questions about the technology.

"What measures is it going to take to make sure that it sees stuff like this?" Brennan said.

Even though Brennan is excited to receive his next drone delivery, he says that, as a precautionary measure, his home has been placed on a no-drones list.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

