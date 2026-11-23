An Amazon delivery drone hit a fiber-optic line and crashed into a Huntington Woods neighborhood last Friday (November 20), damaging a garage and leaving residents questioning the safety of low-altitude drone deliveries.

The drone had just dropped Jim Brennan's package at his Huntington Woods home when it struck a thin fiber-optic cable as it was taking off. No one was injured, but the incident damaged the garage of Brennan's neighbor, Logan Coomes.

"What would have happened if this was a summer night, right? And we had family in the backyard. There was kids, dogs, whatever it may be. That's a huge concern," Coomes said.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed took that concern to Detroit-based Airspace Link CEO Michael Healander, whose company helps coordinate private and commercial drone traffic across the country, including Amazon.

In Michigan, Amazon's drone delivery service — Prime Air — operates out of Hazel Park and Pontiac. Healander said its autonomous MK30 weighs just under 80 pounds empty, carries up to five pounds and can travel about seven-and-a-half miles from its base, all while being monitored by a pilot.

"Flying at low altitude is very new for the entire industry. The low altitude is set at 400 feet and below. And once in a while, there's going to be some data or locations that aren't mapped well enough," Healander said.

When I asked what can be done to prevent something like this from happening again, Healander pointed to the technology on the aircraft.

"Probably more detection on the aircraft itself," Healander said.

In regard to Friday's crash, Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner wrote in part, "Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service."

Amazon said Prime Air now delivers nearly 6,000 packages a day and has delivered hundreds of thousands this year.

Healander also explained the difference between a crash and an incident in the drone industry.

"Maybe A manned aircraft comes close to the drone and has to make an emergency landing. or having to do a hard landing and the landing pad breaks something, that would be counted as an incident but not a crash," Healander said.

The FAA told 7 News Detroit; operators are required to report incidents involving serious injury or more than $500 in property damage, not counting damage to the drone itself. As of Monday afternoon, the NTSB had not decided whether to open an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with Amazon's drone program tell Javed that this wasn't Prime Air's first emergency in Michigan. But Amazon has not confirmed another crash. And as of this afternoon, the company has also not shared whether Friday's event is being classified as a crash or an incident.

I asked Healander what he would say to people worried that this is just one of many more drone incidents waiting to happen.

"I would say we will have more drones and we'll have more incidents. We're going to have operational density. There's going to be more and more drones...but the safety is always extremely high," Healander said.

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