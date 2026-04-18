Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries spark noise and privacy concerns in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Amazon's Prime Air drone delivery service is expanding in Bloomfield Township, bringing packages directly to doorsteps but also raising concerns among some residents about noise and privacy.

Bloomfield Township Police Department Community Relations Officer Heather Glowacz said she received numerous phone calls, emails and visits regarding the drones. To get answers, she met with the operations manager of Amazon’s Prime Air program in Pontiac.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Drone debate taking off in Bloomfield Township

"To my understanding, they have to stay under 400 feet. They fly at approximately 70 miles an hour. They’re going pretty quick and they weigh about 80 pounds," Glowacz said.

Last month, Glowacz created a Facebook post to answer residents' questions, which received more than 400 comments. Some called the drones loud and obnoxious, while others expressed concerns about privacy, job losses and potential harm to birds and wildlife.

"The drones, once they’re in the air, it’s in federal air space. We don’t have any control over that with any local ordinances because it’s being controlled by the federal government," Glowacz said.

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Prime Air is an optional delivery service. The drones only operate during daylight hours and will not fly in inclement weather.

David Peterson, a Bloomfield Township resident, expressed his doubts about the service.

"I’m not sure if it’s something our society needs. It’s extra noise. It’s our personal place and we like it to be quiet," Peterson said. "The more time goes on and the more technology advances for all these things that are supposed to make our lives easier, I’m not sold on it," Peterson said.

Watch video of a drone delivery below:

Web extra: Video of Amazon drone delivery

Amazon addressed the privacy and safety concerns in a statement.

"Prime Air is designed to safely deliver packages to customers in under an hour using state-of-the-art drone technology… The privacy of our customers and communities is something we take very seriously. Any data we collect when making deliveries is used to help ensure safe operations," Amazon said.

Not everyone minds the new technology. Nicolas Kiselewski, who works in Bloomfield Township, said he sees the drones flying around all the time.

"You’re coming up Telegraph, you can see them. Into the neighborhoods, you can see them," Kiselewski said. "Jetsons is what it looks like," Kiselewski said.

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During his interview, a drone flew directly overhead.

"Oh, there you go! That’s one right there, and that’s about the path!" Kiselewski said. "I mean, we have semitrucks driving around all day every day. That’s much noisier to me. They’re in and out. It’s not really a thing," Kiselewski said.

Bloomfield Township Police plan to have Amazon speak to township leaders about the drones. Residents who wish to share their concerns directly with Amazon at amazondronefeedback@amazon.com.

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