Ann Arbor Pioneer cancels football game over alleged use of racial slurs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school football game in Ann Arbor was canceled in protest after the JV team says they were called racial slurs during a game Thursday night.

Ann Arbor Pioneer was set to play Bedford High School but canceled after they say multiple Bedford JV players directed racial slurs at them during a game on Thursday.

Pioneer Head Coach Jimmy Williams said he held a meeting with the team this afternoon and told his players they shouldn't be subject to this type of harassment. Instead, the team would forfeit the game.

Just hours before kickoff, the gates were closed and the lights were off.

Coach Williams, a former Detroit Lion, is in his first year as Pioneer's head coach. He said for half of the JV game, their players were subject to being called the 'N' word multiple times without referee intervention. He decided to cancel the varsity game as the investigation continues.

“It's just sad, it’s disappointing. That's all I can say. It’s disappointing,” said Bedford fan and team statistician Glenn Green, who showed up for the game.

Bedford fans showing up for the game were quickly told it was canceled, with school staff staying in the parking lot to let people know. They say they’re currently looking into the claims and are investigating.

“If that really happened it’s unfortunate, It’s really unfortunate because it paints the whole community as something that they’re not,” Green said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools Jeanice Swift says they reached out to Bedford and also to the MHSAA and the Assignor of Officials, adding in a statement “...we fully and unequivocally support the position of our Coach to demand a full accounting of the incident from Thursday night and to take action to avoid placing our AAPS athletes in a position to potentially be treated in the same manner.”

“It’s pretty sad," Green said. "It’s not representative of the community at large.”

The MHSAA confirmed the game has been forfeited. The superintendents from both schools say the investigation into exactly what happened during the JV game is ongoing.

The superintendent of Bedford Public Schools issued the following statement: